Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $29,000 in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Park National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,657,000 after buying an additional 1,054,243 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Park National by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Park National by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRK opened at $140.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.86. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Park National’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

