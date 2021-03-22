Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $96.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $99.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.