MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce $650.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650.40 million and the lowest is $649.60 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $535.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.24. 521,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,697. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.25. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,084,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,614,000 after acquiring an additional 64,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

