Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Cap of $48.91 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $48.91 million and $21.53 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.12 or 0.00476477 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars.

