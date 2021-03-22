Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Mincon Group stock remained flat at $GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. 3,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.25. The company has a market cap of £232.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.03. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.22 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.
Mincon Group Company Profile
