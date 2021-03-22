Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Earns “Not Rated” Rating from Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Mincon Group stock remained flat at $GBX 110 ($1.44) on Monday. 3,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.25. The company has a market cap of £232.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.03. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.22 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

