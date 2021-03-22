MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of MGE Energy worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MGE Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $71.93 on Monday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

