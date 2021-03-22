MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKKGY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,872. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

