MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKKGY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,872. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

