Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 375,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,136,482. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $195.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

