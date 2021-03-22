Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 508 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $200,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 246,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $73.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

