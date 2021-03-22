Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 338 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 547.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $67.80 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $914.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

