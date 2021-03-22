Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 449 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after buying an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after buying an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 72.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after buying an additional 667,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,570,000 after buying an additional 491,923 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

