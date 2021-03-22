Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $61.95 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29.

