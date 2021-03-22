Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gravity were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of -0.37. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $239.90.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

