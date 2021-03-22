Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $585,000 Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB opened at $12.66 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DB shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.