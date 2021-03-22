Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $510,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,902,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,958,000 after purchasing an additional 161,923 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,305,000 after purchasing an additional 328,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $133.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day moving average of $141.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

