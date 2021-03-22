Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $98,930,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $496,970.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,007,750.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,702 shares of company stock worth $43,204,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,440,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,423. Medpace has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

