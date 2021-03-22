Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) Quiet Period Will End on March 29th

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:MSACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 29th. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MSACU stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.64.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

