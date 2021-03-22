MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Robert Watt Garnett Sells 9,333 Shares

MediaValet Inc. (CVE:MVP) Director Robert Watt Garnett sold 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$24,598.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,898.40.

Shares of CVE MVP traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$2.59. 7,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,739. MediaValet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.83 and a 12 month high of C$3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a market cap of C$98.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

About MediaValet

MediaValet Inc provides enterprise cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software worldwide. It offers Creative Spaces, a hybrid desktop application to accelerate the local production of rich media and other creative assets while keeping everything in sync with software-as-a-service based DAM. The company also designs mobile applications for iOS and Android devices; and offers content publishing and analytics services.

