Mdex Reaches Market Cap of $275.04 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $275.04 million and $212.49 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00006351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mdex alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.36 or 0.00471916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00065227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00138212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.50 or 0.00769361 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00076399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.