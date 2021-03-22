McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock opened at $222.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.23. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

