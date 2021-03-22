Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share on Sunday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.58.
About Mastermyne Group
