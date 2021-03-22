Master Contract Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $60,129.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $466,723.53 and $60,129.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,753.06 or 0.03127029 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021581 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Token Trading

