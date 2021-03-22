MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple Sells 16,422 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MTZ opened at $92.33 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MasTec by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

