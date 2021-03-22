Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.22. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.90.

MBII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Aegis increased their price objective on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

