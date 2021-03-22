Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Sells $1,358,785.26 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $152.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

