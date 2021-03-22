Marlin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.11 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Marlin token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $73.58 million and $13.11 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.78 or 0.00461464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00138338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.93 or 0.00712040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00073450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,345,924 tokens. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

