Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 773,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259,145 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $31,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 64,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,108,000 after acquiring an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 167.2% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 93,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 58,257 shares during the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

