Manitex International’s (MNTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of MNTX opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. Manitex International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Manitex International will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Manitex International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 325,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 195,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

