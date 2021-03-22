LYNC Network Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One LYNC Network token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. LYNC Network has a total market cap of $690,215.45 and $90.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.34 or 0.00459740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00138966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.04 or 0.00755012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

LYNC Network Token Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,285 tokens. The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

Buying and Selling LYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars.

