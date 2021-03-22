Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Lumentum worth $56,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 474.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $83.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.