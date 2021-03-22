Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Up 8.6%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s share price was up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 4,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 540,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

