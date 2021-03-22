Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Up 8.6%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s share price was up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.43. Approximately 4,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 540,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.
