LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $302.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89), with a volume of 105604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

The company has a market cap of £313.37 million and a PE ratio of 17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 238.74.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

