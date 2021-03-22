LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $302.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.89), with a volume of 105604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 238.74. The firm has a market cap of £313.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32.

LSL Property Services Company Profile (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

