LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,312 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,150,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 49,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 30,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

KMI stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 318.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.