LPL Financial LLC Has $17.64 Million Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,605 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $17,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173,541 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 267,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 24,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF opened at $23.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.