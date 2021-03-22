LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $19,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

NYSE:CM opened at $101.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.