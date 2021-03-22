LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after purchasing an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $269.12 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $274.58. The company has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

