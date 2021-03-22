LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7,964.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,355 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 206,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 57,428 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,560,000. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

