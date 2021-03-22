LPL Financial LLC Acquires 73,560 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,560 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.01% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWQ. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,662,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,083,000 after buying an additional 351,798 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 98,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $35.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

