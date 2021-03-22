Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,720 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $179.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

