Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 339,105 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 339,105 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.71% of Zimmer Biomet worth $227,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $9,813,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 120,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $160.16 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $170.05. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

