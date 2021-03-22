Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 1,864,922 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,057,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,864,922 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 4.6% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.60% of Medtronic worth $943,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 841,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $187,871,000 after buying an additional 231,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $246,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of MDT opened at $116.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.