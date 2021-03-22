Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 1,444,782 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,959,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444,782 shares during the quarter. Henry Schein accounts for about 3.9% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $799,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $66.81 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

