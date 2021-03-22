Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,089,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,590,388 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 5.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 2.18% of Emerson Electric worth $1,052,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after purchasing an additional 686,121 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after purchasing an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $47,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

EMR stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

