London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNSTY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

