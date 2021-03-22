London Stock Exchange Group’s (LNSTY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LNSTY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

