LNZ Capital LP Invests $8.95 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 390,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,947,000. NiSource comprises about 6.2% of LNZ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LNZ Capital LP owned 0.10% of NiSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. 119,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,782. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NI. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

