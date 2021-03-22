LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.35.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

