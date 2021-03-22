Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,318,183 shares during the quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $65,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.11. 6,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,662. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

