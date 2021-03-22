Lishan Aklog Buys 7,500 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) CEO Lishan Aklog bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PAVM stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. PAVmed Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in PAVmed by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PAVmed during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PAVmed by 179.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PAVmed by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

