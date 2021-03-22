Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Receives $5.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LINX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Linx in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LINX remained flat at $$6.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,965. Linx has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -670.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINX. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Linx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Linx during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Linx in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Linx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Linx by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

